  Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Strovolos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

1 BHK
17
2 BHK
81
3 BHK
68
4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
$978,113
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$268,393
1 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
$150,841
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious apartments with …
$471,668
