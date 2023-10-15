Pool Apartments for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€615,112
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
€262,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
€650,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
 
€621,500
