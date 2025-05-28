Warehouses for sale in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouse 9 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 9 000 m²
The property is a large industrial unit in Dali area, Nicosia, with easy access to the highw…
$5,99M

Warehouse 1 500 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Nisou. It is situated close to all n…
$1,64M

Warehouse 900 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 900 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Nisou. It is situated close to all n…
$1,77M

Warehouse 2 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Under Construction new warehouse in dali area with easy access to the motorway
$2,22M

Warehouse 10 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
This new industrial warehouse is situated in a prime location within Dali area, boasting exc…
$14,17M

Warehouse 2 390 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 2 390 m²
Perfect Cold Storage Warehouse located in Latsia area, Nicosia and enjoys easy access to the…
$6,21M

Warehouse 7 400 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 7 400 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 7 400 m²
New in The market! Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali, Nicosia with easy access t…
$5,78M

Warehouse 3 270 m² in Potamia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Potamia, Cyprus
Area 3 270 m²
A two storeys, high spec, industrial warehouse, located in Panagia, Nicosia.The property con…
$4,49M

Warehouse 4 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 4 600 m²
Perfect Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Latsia. It is situated close to all ne…
$3,00M

Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali in Nicosia. It is situated close to all n…
$1,12M

Warehouse 2 390 m² in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 390 m²
A warehouse in the Nisou industrial area, Nicosia. It comprises of the following areas:- Man…
$6,19M

Warehouse 1 200 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
For Sale warehouse in Dali with easy access to the motorway. 1200sqm Covered Area the 200sq…
$1,53M

Warehouse 1 863 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 863 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 863 m²
An industrial warehouse with offices and a shop in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of the follow…
$2,11M

Warehouse 1 550 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 550 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 550 m²
A share of 45.48% of an industrial building in Dali. The share corresponds to two unified wa…
$997,441

Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
This asset is a 1/2 share of an industrial plot. The share of the plot contains an industria…
$1,12M

Warehouse 2 130 m² in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 130 m²
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 130 m²
A factory located in the industrial area of Pera Chorio/Nisou, Nicosia district. Built in 20…
$1,52M


