Real Estate for Investments in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Dali
4
4 properties total found
Investment 254 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 254 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 254 m²
Three apartments on the first floor in Dali, Nicosia.It consists of two three-bedroom apartm…
$413,444
Investment 740 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 740 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Two pairs of semi-detached incomplete three-bedroom houses in Dali, Nicosia.Each house has a…
$679,556
Investment 340 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 340 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
Commercial building in Dali Municipality close to all amenities and services. It enjoys exce…
$681,139
Investment 702 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 702 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 702 m²
Three incomplete houses and an under division plot in Dali, Nicosia.The houses have an inter…
$765,214
Property types in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality

сommercial property
warehouses
