Сommercial property for sale in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Dali
18
Nisou
5
23 properties total found
Warehouse 900 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 900 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
Industrial warehouse on large field located in Dali, Nicosia district. It enjoys excellent a…
$599,608
Warehouse 900 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 900 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Nisou. It is situated close to all n…
$1,77M
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Under Construction new warehouse in dali area with easy access to the motorway
$2,22M
Investment 254 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 254 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 254 m²
Three apartments on the first floor in Dali, Nicosia.It consists of two three-bedroom apartm…
$413,444
Investment 740 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 740 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Two pairs of semi-detached incomplete three-bedroom houses in Dali, Nicosia.Each house has a…
$679,556
Warehouse 7 400 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 7 400 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 7 400 m²
New in The market! Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali, Nicosia with easy access t…
$5,78M
Office 700 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Office 700 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 700 m²
A nice building office located in dali area with easy access to the high way. It comes full…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 550 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 550 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 550 m²
A share of 45.48% of an industrial building in Dali. The share corresponds to two unified wa…
$1,01M
Warehouse 1 863 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 863 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 863 m²
An industrial warehouse with offices and a shop in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of the follow…
$2,22M
Warehouse 9 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 9 000 m²
The property is a large industrial unit in Dali area, Nicosia, with easy access to the highw…
$5,99M
Warehouse 2 390 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 390 m²
A warehouse in the Nisou industrial area, Nicosia. It comprises of the following areas:- Man…
$6,51M
Manufacture 523 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Manufacture 523 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 523 m²
The asset belongs to a two-storey commercial warehouse, which is currently rented out and us…
$637,443
Warehouse 2 390 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 2 390 m²
Perfect Cold Storage Warehouse located in Latsia area, Nicosia and enjoys easy access to the…
$6,21M
Warehouse 2 130 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 130 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 130 m²
A factory located in the industrial area of Pera Chorio/Nisou, Nicosia district. Built in 20…
$1,60M
Investment 340 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 340 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
Commercial building in Dali Municipality close to all amenities and services. It enjoys exce…
$681,139
Commercial property 523 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Commercial property 523 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 523 m²
A two storey commercial warehouse currently rented and operated as a recording studio, is lo…
$639,582
Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
This asset is a 1/2 share of an industrial plot. The share of the plot contains an industria…
$1,12M
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
For Sale warehouse in Dali with easy access to the motorway. 1200sqm Covered Area the 200sq…
$1,53M
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Nisou. It is situated close to all n…
$1,64M
Warehouse 4 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 4 600 m²
Perfect Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Latsia. It is situated close to all ne…
$3,00M
Investment 702 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 702 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 702 m²
Three incomplete houses and an under division plot in Dali, Nicosia.The houses have an inter…
$765,214
Warehouse 10 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
This new industrial warehouse is situated in a prime location within Dali area, boasting exc…
$14,17M
Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali in Nicosia. It is situated close to all n…
$1,12M
