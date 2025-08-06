Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Protaras
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Villas Terraced for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Alaya Eco Friendly Residence features luxurious 4-bedroom villas with private pools, located…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Ariel Residences offers elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools, set on spacious plots s…
$788,966
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Ariel Residences offers elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools, set on spacious plots f…
$759,745
