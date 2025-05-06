Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

2 BHK
17
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
3
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Tucked away in the vibrant center of Protaras, this refined apartment presents sweeping pano…
$1,80M
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
$868,420
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$909,843
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Situated in the heart of Protaras, this luxurious apartment offers panoramic views of the se…
$751,977
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$950,140
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
$651,242
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$914,510
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Located in the central hub of Protaras, this upscale apartment boasts sweeping panoramic vis…
$1,06M
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 86 …
$201,966
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$890,757
