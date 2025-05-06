Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$195,193
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$195,193
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
$283,410
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Province, wit…
$209,965
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the marina and beaches, Pernera, Cyprus We o…
$798,792
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
$506,767
