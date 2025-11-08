Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Polis, Cyprus

2 BHK
13
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$926,436
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$934,774
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go