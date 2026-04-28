Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Step into this spacious 4-bedroom villa, situated on an expansive 301sq.m. plot. The residen…
$878,760
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go