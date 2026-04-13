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  3. Polemidia Municipality
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  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Shop 360 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 360 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 360 m²
Available for rent, this spacious and modern shop offers 360 square meters of internal space…
$4,605
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 360 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 360 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 360 m²
Available for rent, this spacious and modern shop offers 360 square meters of internal space…
$4,605
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 180 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 180 m²
Available for rent, this spacious and modern shop offers 180 square meters of internal space…
$2,308
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 180 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 180 m²
Available for rent, this spacious and modern shop offers 180 square meters of internal space…
$2,308
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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