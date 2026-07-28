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Monthly rent of commercial properties with garden in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

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Commercial property 5 840 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 5 840 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 5 840 m²
This outstanding commercial building is a rare find in Limassol, which can accommodate any l…
$172,106
per month
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Properties features in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

with Mountain view
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