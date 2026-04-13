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Monthly rent of bungalows in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Presenting this stunning, fully renovated, and tastefully furnished semi-detached bungalow, …
$1,849
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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