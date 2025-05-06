Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Nestled in vibrant Limassol city centre,project offers a blend of modern luxury and natural …
$537,817
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
Four storey block consist of twelve luxurious apartments, three on each floor. Each three b…
$713,315
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to our unique residential building in the vibrant Polemidia area in Limassol. With i…
$441,576
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
This project is located in central area in Kato Polemidia, Limassol, in close proximity to t…
$379,303
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
This project offers exceptional living spaces that perfectly blend luxury, comfort, and conv…
$645,380
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments is located in the Polemidia district of Limassol city, with a well-developed tran…
$707,654
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
This project offers exceptional living spaces that perfectly blend luxury, comfort, and conv…
$611,413
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
An exclusive residential building located in the rapidly developing area of Kato Polemidia, …
$435,915
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to our unique residential building in the vibrant Polemidia area in Limassol. With i…
$418,931
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
A four luxurious building complex from which each consists of 9 apartments. The complex is l…
$622,736
