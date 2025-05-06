Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

13 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
4-bedroom maisonette fоr sаle in Kato Polemidia, Limassol. Key Features Covered parking Ful…
$643,627
7 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A beautiful 7-bedroom house for sale located in a quiet residential area and surrounded by a…
$760,025
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
A lovely completed detached 4 bedroom house with swimming pool and garden. Build up in a who…
$762,018
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Modern 4-bedroom house in Kato Polemidia area, Limassol. Key Features Electrical blinds Ger…
$522,017
3 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A charming three-bedroom house in Kato Polemidia awaits, nestled within a serene neighborhoo…
$543,478
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Luxury four bedroom villa, south facing, with panoramic sea, salt lake and city views locate…
$10,81M
5 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
House located in Polemidia area, LimassolCovered area of the house is 430 m2, plot is 1305 m…
$1,57M
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale house in Kato Polemidia 300sqm in a plot of 2372. It consists of 4 bedrooms (ensuit…
$1,08M
3 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A well-maintained and fully furnished 3-bedroom detached house is available for sale in the …
$543,478
2 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Detached 2-bedroom house in Kato Polemidia area, Limassol. Key Features Covered parking Ful…
$263,829
2 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The project consists of two three-storey buildings and detached house, with the two building…
$430,114
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious and modern detached house spread over two levels, located in the convenient and w…
$509,511
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
This stunning property offers a beautiful garden that is perfect for relaxation and enjoying…
$843,524
