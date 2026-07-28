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Business for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
47
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11
investment properties
7
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Restaurant in Konia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Konia, Cyprus
Located in a quiet residential area of Armu, this site is an attractive opportunity to build…
$154,134
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Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Located in the prestigious Germasogeia Tourist Area of Limassol, this fully renovated mixed-…
$10,27M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Located in the sought-after Universal area of Paphos, this brand-new residential building pr…
$1,82M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 5
Prime Hilltop Investment Opportunity in Germasogeia, Limassol Positioned in one of the most …
$4,27M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1
Commercial Shop for Sale in Zakaki – Prime Retail Space in a Growing District Located in the…
$313,597
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 183 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 183 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
For sale: spacious resale property offering 183m² ( Expandable Up to 239²) of internal space…
$1,16M
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TekceTekce
Shop 100 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Prime Commercial Property & Business Opportunity in Kato Paphos Fox Realty presents an exclu…
$1,38M
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Office 600 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 600 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
Floor 600
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$4,26M
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,34M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 260 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 260 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 260 m²
Prime ground floor office in Agia Zoni, Limassol. Located in one of the most prestigious and…
$1,32M
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Other 120 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 120 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
An excellent opportunity to acquire a well-established and fully operational children’s club…
$75,639
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Hotel 3 500 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 3 500 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
Friendly and well-established hotel apartment complex with commercial shops, ideally located…
$11,80M
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