Offices for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

9 properties total found
Office 167 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 167 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$1,03M
Office 650 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 650 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 650 m²
Office building located in the heart of the most fast developing area in Limassol, the west …
$2,71M
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
It is a landmark business centre, located in one of Limassol’s main commercial hub. This out…
$7,64M
Office 189 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 189 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 189 m²
Floor 1
Discover unparalleled luxury in the heart of Limassol’s city center. Elevate your business p…
$1,59M
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
1st floor with the ground floor (atrium) a total area of 260m2. 2nd floor a total area of 23…
$5,32M
Office 221 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 221 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$1,02M
Office 231 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 231 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 231 m²
Floor 4/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$1,12M
Office 113 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 113 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$550,045
Office 828 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 828 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 828 m²
Floor 6
This project is a landmark business centre, located in one of Limassol’s main commercial hub…
$6,23M
