  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
39
offices
11
shops
4
11 properties total found
Investment 270 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 270 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
Mixed-Use Building for Sale in Kato Polemidia – Prime Investment Opportunity. Located in the…
$551,630
Investment 455 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 455 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 455 m²
This upcoming residential development consists of a three floor building with a total of six…
$2,28M
Investment 4 901 m² in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Investment 4 901 m²
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Area 4 901 m²
New business center in Limassol. Great location. 107 parking spaces. 4 floors with a roof te…
$14,85M
Investment 847 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 847 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Area 847 m²
Situated on a 585m2 site in Agios Nikolaos, Limassol, the property is in an excellent locati…
$3,20M
Investment 2 427 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 2 427 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 427 m²
This is an esteemed business hub nestled in the core of Limassol's bustling commercial preci…
$14,17M
Investment 1 000 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 000 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
In Saint Nicolas Area right in the center of a fast growing, vibrant and cosmopolitan city t…
$9,77M
Investment 1 530 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 530 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 530 m²
The building offers ample visitor parking spaces on the ground floor, in addition to secured…
$5,14M
Investment 280 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 280 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Luxury office on quiet area of Agios Nikolaos - City center - close to all amenities. Descri…
$1,09M
Investment 1 110 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 110 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 24
Area 1 110 m²
New project in Kato Polemidia area in Limassol. It is one of the most desirable residential …
$3,43M
Investment 320 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 320 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Recently renovated office located in the heart of Limassol and very close the Seafront. The …
$1,71M
Investment 1 453 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 453 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 453 m²
New project in Kato Polemidia area in Limassol. This modern, architecturally stunning buildi…
$4,23M
Realting.com
