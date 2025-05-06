Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

Pano Polemidia Community
3
31 property total found
Commercial property in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Modern Living – Off-Plan Apartments in a Boutique Development This contemporary residential …
$2,26M
Commercial property 1 300 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 300 m²
Mix-use 4 storey buidling situated in a commercial road at a distance of 600 meters from Tro…
$2,71M
Office 167 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 167 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$1,03M
Office 650 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 650 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 650 m²
Office building located in the heart of the most fast developing area in Limassol, the west …
$2,71M
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled in the most coveted sector of the city, this site guarantees a steady stream of foot…
$4,55M
Investment 180 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 180 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A land and 2 properties at a fantastic place closed to Limassol Casino, MYMALL and port. For…
$271,438
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
It is a landmark business centre, located in one of Limassol’s main commercial hub. This out…
$7,64M
Shop in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
New project in Limassol, which is under construction. The project is located in Kato Polemi…
$735,960
Commercial property 849 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 849 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 849 m²
A commercial building in , Limassol. It is a 3-storey building. The plot is 502 sq.m. and co…
$5,43M
Investment 353 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 353 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 353 m²
Brand-new ready modern offices with nice views, easy access, walking distance to all ameniti…
$2,04M
Commercial property 700 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 700 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 700 m²
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
$2,05M
Investment 4 901 m² in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Investment 4 901 m²
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Area 4 901 m²
New business center in Limassol. Great location. 107 parking spaces. 4 floors with a roof te…
$13,67M
Investment 472 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 472 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 472 m²
A residential building in Omonoias, Limassol.   The plot has a total area 335 sqm and the to…
$629,735
Commercial property in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
A premium residential development in the highly sought-after area of Archangelos Michail, Li…
$4,19M
Commercial property 286 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 286 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
The property consists of 2 stores on the ground floor of a total area of 164 m2 with a mezza…
$705,738
Investment 1 530 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 530 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 530 m²
The building offers ample visitor parking spaces on the ground floor, in addition to secured…
$4,89M
Commercial property 1 236 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 236 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 236 m²
This business centre is located in one of Limassol’s main commercial street in Kato Polemidi…
$5,95M
Commercial property 497 m² in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Commercial property 497 m²
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Lovely building in the suburban area of Pano Polemidia with easy access to the main road and…
$868,600
Investment 2 427 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 2 427 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 427 m²
This is an esteemed business hub nestled in the core of Limassol's bustling commercial preci…
$14,17M
Shop 273 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 273 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 273 m²
New project in Limassol.  The project is located in Kato Polemidia close to a wide range of …
$705,738
Office 189 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 189 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 189 m²
Floor 1
Discover unparalleled luxury in the heart of Limassol’s city center. Elevate your business p…
$1,59M
Commercial property in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 4
Nestled in the heart of the bustling commercial district of Kato Polemidia in Limassol, this…
$4,76M
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
1st floor with the ground floor (atrium) a total area of 260m2. 2nd floor a total area of 23…
$5,32M
Office 221 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 221 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$1,02M
Office 231 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 231 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 231 m²
Floor 4/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$1,12M
Investment 1 453 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 453 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 453 m²
New project in Kato Polemidia area in Limassol. This modern, architecturally stunning buildi…
$4,01M
Commercial property 1 800 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 800 m²
Brand-new modern Hi-Tech. Office building with panoramic views! Located on a prime avenue of…
$11,51M
Commercial property 3 645 m² in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 645 m²
Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus
Area 3 645 m²
Number of floors 4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$14,72M
Office 113 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 113 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$550,045
Investment 1 110 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 110 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 24
Area 1 110 m²
New project in Kato Polemidia area in Limassol. It is one of the most desirable residential …
$3,25M
