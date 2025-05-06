Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

Pano Polemidia Community
7
269 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
This project offers exceptional living spaces that perfectly blend luxury, comfort, and conv…
$458,560
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
4-bedroom maisonette fоr sаle in Kato Polemidia, Limassol. Key Features Covered parking Ful…
$643,627
1 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
This project is located in Monovolikos, Kato Polemidia area, in Limassol, in close proximity…
$300,045
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern Living in Kato Polemidia, Limassol Introducing the new Residences, a contemporary res…
$300,045
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
A modern project in Kato Polemidia area, Limassol. A luxury block of apartments consisting o…
$327,633
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Newish 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment located on a 2nd floor of a small residential building…
$339,110
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Located in the desirable neighborhood of Kato Polemidia, this luxurious residential developm…
$355,402
1 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Modern project located in Kato Polemidia area, Limassol. Located close to all facilities wit…
$244,280
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A 2-bedroom apartment in kato Polemidia, Limassol district. Close to many amenities such as …
$244,294
1 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
Discover this Residence, an exquisite new property located in the sought-after Kato Polemidi…
$203,804
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The project is located in the area of Kato Polemidia. It is a luxurious modern residential p…
$275,136
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New project is located in Polemidia area, Limassol. The project consists of 6 luxury apartme…
$472,381
4 bedroom apartment in Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This residence boasts ten magnificent, three and four bedroom villas with astonishing intell…
$835,598
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
Luxury apartment for sale in the wonderful quiet residential complex in Polemidia area. Th…
$503,850
1 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Modern project located in Kato Polemidia area, Limassol. Located close to all facilities and…
$301,089
1 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to the residential development located in the heart of Kato Polemidia, Limassol. Thi…
$260,417
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/5
Discover this Residence, an exquisite new property located in the sought-after Kato Polemidi…
$283,062
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
A modern project is located in the area of Kato Polemidia. It is located at a walking distan…
$285,921
7 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A beautiful 7-bedroom house for sale located in a quiet residential area and surrounded by a…
$760,025
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Nestled in vibrant Limassol city centre,project offers a blend of modern luxury and natural …
$537,817
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A new development located new the city center and the City of Dreams Mediterranean Resort & …
$282,195
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Property Specifications: - European laminate parquet in the kitchen/living area and bedroom…
$317,029
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
Four storey block consist of twelve luxurious apartments, three on each floor. Each three b…
$713,315
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
En eco-friendly residential building located in the heart of Omonia area. Ideal location nea…
$350,263
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$287,383
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment, located in the Omonias area, offers a comfortable living space wit…
$285,997
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The project is located in the Polemidia area in Limassol city. All amenities, catering, scho…
$315,414
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
The project consists of two three-storey buildings and detached house, with the two building…
$403,980
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A brand new property where modern elegance meets unparalleled comfort. Nestled at one of the…
$435,603
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
The project consists of two three-storey buildings and detached house, with the two building…
$403,980
