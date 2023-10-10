Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

83 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 338 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€741,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€704,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€924,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€756,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 301 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€924,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€882,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 329 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€840,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 462 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,79M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 532 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 316 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 213 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 213 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€856,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 214 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 214 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€646,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 291 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,01M
