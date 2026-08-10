Pool Villas for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Peyia, Cyprus

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21 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$762,770
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 565 m²
This 4-bedroom villa in Sea Caves Villas combines space, elegance, and spectacular sea views…
$1,89M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 620 m²
For sale: an exceptional 5-bedroom villa at Cap St Georges, redefining luxury coastal living…
$2,59M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 624 m²
For sale: 4-bedroom villa in Sentire Park, Sea Caves area, Peyia. A luxurious property in…
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Five-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$1,64M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 166 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa at ZEUS Sea Caves, Paphos — offering stylish and comfor…
$1,82M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
This 3-bedroom villa in Sea Caves Villas combines luxury living with natural beauty. Located…
$848,622
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 201 m²
This 4-bedroom villa in Golden View is a spacious and elegant residence featuring a private …
$648,252
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 000 m²
For sale: Contemporary 4–5-bedroom villa in Jewel of the Seacaves, Sea Caves, Paphos. This s…
$2,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
For sale: a luxurious 3-bedroom residence at Cap St Georges, offering stunning sea views and…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 607 m²
For sale: 4-bedroom villa in Sentire Park, Sea Caves area, Peyia. A luxurious property in…
$940,114
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
For sale: 4-bedroom villa in Blue Horizon, Sea Caves area, Cyprus. A modern project by a …
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 5 — 3 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | Covered area: 127.19 m² | Covered veranda: 37.12 m² | T…
$762,106
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Olivia Homes is a prestigious villa development in the High Sea Caves area of Paphos, offeri…
$893,147
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4 — 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | Covered area: 147.29 m² | Covered veranda: 40.23 m² | T…
$765,664
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa 2 — 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | Covered area: 110.16 m² | Covered veranda: 12.93 m² | T…
$790,519
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Villa 3 rooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Olivia Homes offers modern and high-quality homes with a personalized approach to each prope…
$848,209
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 1 — 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | Covered area: 215 m² | Covered veranda: 39 m² | Total a…
$1,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3 — 3 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | Covered area: 147.29 m² | Covered veranda: 33.63 m² | T…
$706,720
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Olivia Homes offers modern and high-quality homes with a personalized approach to each prope…
$1,07M
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