Mountain View Villas for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus

15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 299 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 1299 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 6 bedrooms. The owners will…
€4,83M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€640,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,06M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€799,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€2,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€570,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€2,50M
