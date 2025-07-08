Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 299 m²
Ellastro Villas represent the pinnacle of luxury and comfort. Each villa features elegant wa…
$5,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go