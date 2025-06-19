Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 166 m²
This modern three-bedroom villa at ZEUS Sea Caves offers stylish, comfortable coastal living…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Olivia Homes offers modern and high-quality homes with a personalized approach to each prope…
$848,209
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Olivia Homes is a prestigious villa development in the High Sea Caves area of Paphos, offeri…
$893,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
INFINITY — a luxurious 5-bedroom villa in Peyia is part of an exclusive residential complex …
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 445 m²
The three-bedroom villas at INFINITY offer a perfect blend of style, comfort, and modern tec…
$639,769
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Olivia Homes offers modern and high-quality homes with a personalized approach to each prope…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — a luxurious 4-bedroom villa in Peyia is part of an exclusive residential complex …
$742,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go