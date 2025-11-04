Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Peyia, Cyprus

4 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Available for rent: This key-ready detached villa in Pegeia offers spacious and modern livin…
$9,207
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This magnificent fully-furnished 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom seafront villa, is spanning on more t…
$10,451
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Discover this stunning detached villa for rent in the charming area of Peyia. Nestled among …
$11,612
per month
