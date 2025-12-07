Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Peyia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
For rent: A charming, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in the picturesque and tranquil…
$670
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go