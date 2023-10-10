UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus
apartments
21
houses
133
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
4
155 m²
2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
€480,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
5
222 m²
2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
7
300 m²
2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
200 m²
2
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€620,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
7
500 m²
3
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
6
1 299 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 1299 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 6 bedrooms. The owners will…
€4,83M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
161 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
207 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
4
300 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
3
370 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
4
294 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
10
6
440 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€799,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
8
6
440 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
5
3
430 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€2,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
180 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€570,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4
3
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€2,50M
Recommend
