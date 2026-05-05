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Bungalows with garden for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Charming Two-Bedroom Heritage House in the Heart of Peyia Village. For the adventurous at h…
$140,602
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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