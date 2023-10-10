Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
€480,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
