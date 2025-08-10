Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Alaya Eco Friendly Residence offers exclusive 5-bedroom villas with expansive terraces and p…
$1,72M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Almaria Villas Phase D offers spacious 3-bedroom villas with private pools and plots of arou…
$724,678
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 325 m²
This 5-bedroom villa in Semera Beachfront Residences offers a rare combination of beachfront…
$3,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Olivia Villas features elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools and plots up to 353 m², j…
$666,238
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Ariel Residences offers elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools, set on spacious plots f…
$759,745
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Alaya Eco Friendly Residence features luxurious 4-bedroom villas with private pools, located…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Ariel Residences offers elegant 3-bedroom villas with private pools, set on spacious plots s…
$788,966
