Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Lovely three bedroom villa in Kappariareaavailable for rent, built in two levels. It has int…
$1,728
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go