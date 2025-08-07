Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
15
hotels
4
investment properties
3
shops
5
Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 155 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 155 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 155 m²
For sale: Spacious commercial building with a total internal area of 155 m2, located in the …
$763,444
Leave a request
Office 421 m² in Deryneia, Cyprus
Office 421 m²
Deryneia, Cyprus
Area 421 m²
An office for sale in Deryneia. It is located on the ground floor of a mixed-use building.Th…
$573,466
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go