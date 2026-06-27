Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Long-term rent of warehouses in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 400 m² in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Warehouse 400 m²
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
For rent: Spacious warehouse in Agia Varvara Pafou, offering 400 square meters of internal s…
$2,886
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go