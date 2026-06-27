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Business for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
169
restaurants
15
hotels
9
offices
38
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Commercial property 1 965 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 965 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 965 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire a prominent commercial building in the heart of Nicosia, one o…
$2,73M
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Commercial property 750 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 750 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 12
Area 750 m²
A substantial, fully furnished residential building offering an outstanding investment oppor…
$3,41M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 3 099 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 099 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 3 099 m²
Prime commercial building for sale in the heart of Limassol, offering substantial office spa…
$9,09M
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Office 70 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 70 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
A fully renovated 70 sqm office for sale in a prime, high-footfall location in the very hear…
$318,979
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 1
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$401,352
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 2
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$537,072
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Office 396 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 396 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 396 m²
Floor 3
Commercial office floor for rent in the heart of Limassol's Historical Centre. The 3rd floo…
$9,08M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 2
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$417,088
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 2
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$318,540
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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Office 120 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Luxury office for sale in a famous building. Key Features 120m2 of covered areas including …
$1,77M
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Shop 66 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 66 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in the vibrant area of Neapoli, Limassol, offering immed…
$263,628
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