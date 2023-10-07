Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Paphos District

Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
54
Chloraka
3
koinoteta chloraka
3
Peyia
3
Polis Chrysochous
3
1 property total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 575 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
€2,00M

Property types in Paphos District

hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir