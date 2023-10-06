Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Pafos
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir