  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Oroklini
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

8 properties total found
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$359,940
4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Tucked away in a desirable location, these opulent villas present breathtaking sea vistas. A…
$508,151
4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Experience the allure of a meticulously designed area, commanding a prominent position with …
$963,403
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom detached house for sale in Aia Thekla - Famagusta province, with sea view. The…
$346,779
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Luxury family home (bungalow) on quiet street in Oroklini for rent or sale. Close to all ame…
$887,023
5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
A spacious, magnificent luxury with a lot of extras family villa in a big plot, in the Touri…
$1,63M
5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Live the dream of Mediterranean living in this stunning 5-bedroom house situated in the soug…
$1,36M
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a luxurious residential project nestled in Oroklini village, Larnaca, offering an a…
$289,882
