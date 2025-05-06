Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Three bedroom resale penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limass…
$340,336
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$349,942
Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
$356,687
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
$331,559
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
$363,940
Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
$349,942
1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
One-bedroom apartment in a building with communal pool in a quiet residential area in Orokli…
$108,437
