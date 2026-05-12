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Monthly rent of shops in Nicosia, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Located in a prime central area of Nicosia on the well-known Chytron Street, this shop prese…
$472
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
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