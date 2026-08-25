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Monthly rent of penthouses in Nicosia, Cyprus

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 4
Fully furnished luxury whole-floor penthouse for rent on the 4th (top) floor of a building o…
$1 870
per month
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