New residence in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer furnished apartments with balconies.
The residence features swimming pools, a kids' playground and landscaped gardens, concierge service, a restaurant, a gym, a wellness center.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located at 200 meters from the sea, within walking distance of a cinema, restaurants and nightlife, 57 km from Larnaca Airport.
We offer apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet central area of Nicosia, close to all necessary infrastructure.
This unique new project includes the first high-rise buildings located in one of the most prestigious areas of Kato Paphos. The total area of the project exceeds 46,000 m² and consists of 20 luxury villas with private pools and 2 high-rise towers (15 floors with apartments and 16 floors five-star hotel), shops and restaurants, cafes and bars, lush landscaped gardens, a communal pool with a bar for apartments. The elegant complex boasts exceptional facilities including reception, concierge service, 24/7 security, full treatment and recreation area with spa, gym, sauna and steam bath, private underground parking with storage rooms and a beautiful sandy beach directly opposite project.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located next to Paphos harbor and Neapolis University.
5 minutes to Kings Avenue Mall
6 minutes to Aphrodite water park
7 minutes to the fortress of Paphos
15 minutes to the airport
1 hour to Limassol
1 hour 30 minutes to Larnaca