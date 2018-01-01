  1. Realting.com
  New residence in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus

New residence in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
€260,000
About the complex

We offer two-bedroom apartments with verandas.

The penthouses have roof-top terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 4 minutes from shopping Ermou street and 5 minutes from Finikoudes beach.

Larnaca, Cyprus

