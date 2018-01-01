Residence at 50 meters from the beach, Neapoli, Cyprus

Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea".
Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools.
It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments.
Price doesn't include VAT.
The residence features a spa center, a gym, a cafe, a tennis court and a football field, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, landscaped green areas. The complex consists of 6 villas with private pools and 3 apartment buildings.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach, near restaurants, bars, cafes, supermarkets.
Beach - 500 meters
Private school - 2 km
Protaras Marina - 2 km
Airport - 55 km
Restaurants and bars - 200 meters
Protaras center - 10 minutes drive
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Color video intercom
Pre-installation for alarm
Pre-installation for electric heaters
Air conditioning
Electric roller shutters
Kitchen cabinetry
Solar panels
The property is located close to a highway and the city center.