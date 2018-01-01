Residence at 50 meters from the beach, Neapoli, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€550,000
;
9
About the complex

We offer a two-bedroom apartment with a view of the sea and a parking space.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 50 meters from the beach, in one of the best coastal area of Limassol.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Other complexes
Residential complex Limassol Marina apartment for sale ID-608 | Taysmond seafront elite real estate in Cyprus
Residential complex Limassol Marina apartment for sale ID-608 | Taysmond seafront elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€5,25M
Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea". Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools. It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments. Price doesn't include VAT.
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and green areas at 500 meters from the beach, Kapparis, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and green areas at 500 meters from the beach, Kapparis, Cyprus
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
€220,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a spa center, a gym, a cafe, a tennis court and a football field, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, landscaped green areas. The complex consists of 6 villas with private pools and 3 apartment buildings. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach, near restaurants, bars, cafes, supermarkets. Beach - 500 meters Private school - 2 km Protaras Marina - 2 km Airport - 55 km Restaurants and bars - 200 meters Protaras center - 10 minutes drive
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€580,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Color video intercom Pre-installation for alarm Pre-installation for electric heaters Air conditioning Electric roller shutters Kitchen cabinetry Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway and the city center.
