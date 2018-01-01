New residence at 700 meters from the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer serviced apartments with different layouts.
The residence features landscaped gardens, a communal dining area, a gym, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar, a kids' playground, a parking for 100 cars.
Completion - July, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Wooden doors
Laminated flooring
Kitchen cabinetry
Central TV
PVC water tank for 1,000 litres
Air conditioning in all bedrooms and living rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, near the city center and the highways, 5 minutes away from shops and restaurants.
A small residential complex with a parking offers apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Faneromeni area, known as one of the most elite areas in Larnaca, offers its residents an affluent lifestyle where tranquility and convenience are guaranteed.
50 meters from Patticheio Park
250 meters from Larnaca Salt Lake
5 minutes from Finikoudes Beach
An oasis of luxury and comfort in the mountainous area of Limassol with charming views. The small number of apartments creates a sense of community among residents as well as a sense of privacy and security. Each of the 7 apartments has a veranda or garden, a parking space and a storage room.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Top quality materials & finishes
Fashion designer interiors
Latest technologies solutions
Air condition
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in a quiet area but close to all services and 6 minutes drive from the beach.