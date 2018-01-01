  1. Realting.com
New residence at 700 meters from the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€328,000
;
10
About the complex

We offer apartments with verandas and parking spaces.

The penthouses have private swimming pools.

Completion - June, 2025.

Features of the flats
  • High ceilings
  • Laminated flooring
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near bars, cafes, and entertainment, 10 minutes walk from the city center.

  • Limassol Old Town - 7 minutes
  • Theater - 6 minutes
  • Shopping and commercial street - 2 minutes
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

