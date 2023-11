We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a parking and a gym.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Pre-installation for external shutters in the bedrooms

Pre-installation for alarm

Pre-installation for air conditioning

Pre-installation for electric heating

Kitchen cabinetry

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated in a beautiful and quiet residential area, just 4 km from a Blue -Flag beach, a few minutes away from the town centre, restaurants, private schools, supermarkets, banks, all necessary infrastructure, and a highway.