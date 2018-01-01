  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque area, close to all necessary infrastructure and beaches.

Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€5,80M
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus
Erimi, Cyprus
from
€430,000
Residential complex New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€568,421
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€614,250
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€2,26M
Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartment with a roof-top garden near the New Marina of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex New apartment with a roof-top garden near the New Marina of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€210,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer an apartment with large verandas, a roof-top garden, parking spaces. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Floor-to-ceiling windows Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Intercom Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located near the New Marina of Larnaca and the highway, the city enter, shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court close to the beach and the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court close to the beach and the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€895,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments with terraces and parking spaces. There is also a penthouse with a private swimming pool of 24 m2, indoor and outdoor terraces, parking spaces. The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Security door Mosquito nets Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Underfloor heating Solar and electric water heaters LED lighting TV Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€580,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Color video intercom Pre-installation for alarm Pre-installation for electric heaters Air conditioning Electric roller shutters Kitchen cabinetry Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway and the city center.
