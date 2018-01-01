New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, gardens.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious area of Livadia, close to a supermarket.
We offer spacious duplex apartments with a view of the sea.
The residence features a roof-top garden of 50 m2, a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view.
Completion - December, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of the tourist area, only a few minutes
walk from the picturesque Pafos Harbour and the medieval castle.
City center - 2,5 km
Beach - 30 meters
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 50 meters
Supermarket - 50 meters
School - 1 km
Golf course - 4 km
Mew marina - 10 km