  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
€700,000
;
14
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

The residence features a tennis court and a kids' playground.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats
  • Underfloor heating
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet picturesque area, close to sandy beaches.

  • Center of Limassol - 15 minutes drive
  • Troodos Mountains - 35 minutes drive
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes drive
  • Beaches - 15 minutes drive
  • School and kindergarten - 2 minutes drive
  • Private international schools - 20-25 minutes drive
  • Paphos Airport - 30 minutes
  • Larnaca Airport - 40 minutes
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus

