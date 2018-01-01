  1. Realting.com
  New residence in the central area of Nicosia, Cuprus

New residence in the central area of Nicosia, Cuprus

Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
from
€248,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet central area of Nicosia, close to all necessary infrastructure.

New building location
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

New residence in the central area of Nicosia, Cuprus
