New residence in the central area of Nicosia, Cuprus

The residence features large swimming pools and landscaped green areas.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, within walking distance of the beach, near all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, golf courses, a few minutes drive from the international airport.
Beach - 1 minute
Highway - 3 minutes
Golf courses - 8 minutes
International airport - 10 minutes
Harbour and promenade - 18 minutes
Center of the city of Paphos - 20 minutes
The modern residence consists of 2 blocks of flats and 5 villas, 4 of which have private swimming pools. There is also a communal swimming pool in the territory of the complex.
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including a shopping mall, restaurants ans bars, a few minutes drive from the beach.
Shopping mall - 5 minutes
Paphos Harbour - 6 minutes
Tombs Of The Kings - 7 minutes
Hospital - 5 minutes
Internation school - 8 minutes
Highway - 6 minutes
Beach - 7 minutes
Paphos International Airport - 15 minutes
Golf club - 20 minutes
We offer apartments and penthouses with balconies and a view of the city.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Laminated flooring
Aluminous double-glazed windows and doors
Kitchen cabinetry
Pre-installation for air conditioning
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, in close proximity to all necessary infrastructure, including schools, supermarkets, banks, cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers.