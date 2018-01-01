  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus

New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€410,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, gardens.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Livadia, close to a supermarket.

New building location
Larnaca, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€370,300
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious terraces in a quiet and picturesque area, Livadia, Larnaca
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€143,320
Residential complex Modern complex of villas and townhouses in a prestigious area, Konia, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€830,000
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€58,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€1,31M
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€410,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Security door Solar water heaters Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 100 meters from the sea and 2 km from Aphrodite Beach.
Residential complex Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€515,178
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the main highway, just a few minutes away from the marina and Blue-Flag beaches, the city center and places of interest.
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€220,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and townhouses. Each townhouse has a private garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos. Center of Paphos - 7 minutes drive Polis - 35 minutes Limassol - 40 minutes Beaches - 8 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes Marina and promenade - 10 minutes International school - 5 minutes Hospital - 6 minutes International airport - 15 minutes Golf club - 20 minutes
Realting.com
Go