New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus

The residence features a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Security door
Solar water heaters
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 100 meters from the sea and 2 km from Aphrodite Beach.
We offer spacious apartments with parking spaces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the main highway, just a few minutes away from the marina and Blue-Flag beaches, the city center and places of interest.
We offer apartments and townhouses. Each townhouse has a private garden.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos.
Center of Paphos - 7 minutes drive
Polis - 35 minutes
Limassol - 40 minutes
Beaches - 8 minutes
Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Marina and promenade - 10 minutes
International school - 5 minutes
Hospital - 6 minutes
International airport - 15 minutes
Golf club - 20 minutes