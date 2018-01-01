  1. Realting.com
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool, Geroskipou, Cyprus

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€845,000
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with a swimming pool 4x12 m, a barbecue area, a parking.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Security system
  • Underfloor heating
  • Electric gates
  • Pre-installation for solar panels
  • Italian floors
  • Built-in kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the coastal village of Geroskipou to the east of Paphos.

New building location
Yeroskipou, Cyprus

