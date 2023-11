We offer a penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, lounge areas, a terrace and a private garden.

The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Air conditioning

Underfloor heating

Built-in kitchen and appliances

Alarm

Intercom

Italian floors

Laminated flooring in the bedrooms

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the popular tourist area of Universal.